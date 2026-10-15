Anderson (ankle) recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 114-93 preseason loss to Boston.

After missing Charlotte's first two preseason contests with an ankle sprain, Anderson made an efficient return, shooting 50 percent from the field while connecting on two of three attempts from deep. The rookie guard also contributed defensively with two steals, giving the Hornets a promising look at his potential as he competes for backcourt minutes.