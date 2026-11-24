Anderson finished with 25 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 117-111 loss to Memphis.

Anderson sparked off the bench en route to establishing new career-best efforts in scoring and three-pointers while leading his team in each statistic. The rookie first-round pick also recorded a team-best plus-13 rating in his 25 minutes off the bench. Anderson has now scored 13 or more points in three of his last five outings, as he continues to prove to Charlotte's coaching staff he's deserving of more opportunities moving forward.