Hornets' Coby White: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
It's unclear if White suffered a setback during Tuesday's morning shootaround, as he was initially deemed probable to play with left groin soreness. If the combo guard cannot suit up, Sion James and Josh Green should help pick up the slack in the backcourt.
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