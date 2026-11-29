White posted 37 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Nets.

White responded with an efficient shooting night after finishing 3-for-13 for 11 points in Wednesday's 107-105 loss to Chicago. He also led Charlotte in triples and steals, and he crossed the 30-minute threshold for the first time in 2026-27. White's outing could have been even better, but he turned it over as the clock expired after colliding with Brooklyn's Day'Ron Sharpe. White and the rest of his team argued there was enough contact to warrant a foul but were rebuffed, ending what had the chance to be a 27-point comeback victory for the Hornets.