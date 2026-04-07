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Hornets' Coby White: Ruled out for Tuesday
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1 min read
White (groin) is out for Tuesday's game in Boston.
White is dealing with some tightness in his left groin, so he'll be held out of Tuesday's game as a precaution. His absence should open up minutes for Tre Mann and Sion James.
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