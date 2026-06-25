Hornets' Coby White: To sign three-year deal

White will sign a three-year, $74 million contract with the Hornets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports on Thursday.

The Hornets will quickly lock up White after trading away starting point guard LaMelo Ball to Minnesota earlier in the day. White becomes the starter by default in Charlotte and is likely to see a big uptick in fantasy appeal. In 21 regular-season appearances for Charlotte in 2025-26, White averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes per contest.