Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Martin sprained is left ankle during Sunday's loss to Miami, and he'll miss a second straight game after he was held out of Tuesday's 102-99 victory over Detroit. The fact that he's been ruled out this far in advance isn't a great sign in terms of his status for Friday's game against Orlando on the second half of a back-to-back set.
