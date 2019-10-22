Hornets' Cody Martin: Available Wednesday
Martin (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Martin tweaked his ankle earlier in training camp, but he was spotted running full-court drills in practice Friday and has since been given the green light. He's not expected to make much of an impact, however, considering his current role in the rotation.
