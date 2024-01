Martin will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Martin will slide right back into the starting lineup following a one-game absence. He's started five of his 11 appearances this season, averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.2 minutes with the first unit. With Terry Rozier in Miami now and Kyle Lowry not expected to suit up anytime soon, Martin could be a regular in the starting lineup moving forward.