Martin is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Martin will return to a bench role with Miles Bridges back in the starting five. The six-year veteran is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds across 25.6 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season. His upside should be fairly low with Bridges back in the mix, though.
