Martin will come off the bench Thursday against the Nuggets, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

With Devonte' Graham (ankle) back in the starting five, Martin will move back to a reserve role. That said, he'll likely retain sixth-man status. Over his past nine appearances off the bench, he's averaged 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.3 minutes.

