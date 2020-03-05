Hornets' Cody Martin: Back to bench with Graham healthy
Martin will come off the bench Thursday against the Nuggets, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
With Devonte' Graham (ankle) back in the starting five, Martin will move back to a reserve role. That said, he'll likely retain sixth-man status. Over his past nine appearances off the bench, he's averaged 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.3 minutes.
