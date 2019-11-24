Hornets' Cody Martin: Back with Charlotte
Martin was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Martin was assigned to Greensboro earlier Sunday so he could practice with the team, but he'll now return to the parent club. The 24-year-old has seen limited action recently with only 17 total minutes across the last five games.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Sent to G League•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Plenty of energy in victory•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Logs 21 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Sent to G League•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Cleans up on glass in comeback win•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Seeing limited playing time•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...