Martin was recalled from the G League for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Martin hasn't seen NBA action since Nov. 27 but will rejoin the Hornets for Sunday's contest. The 24-year-old found some time in the rotation early on this season and is averaging 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.8 minutes, but he'll likely make a return to Greensboro given the team is currently in good health.