Martin recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, four steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Bucks.

Martin remained in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game, topping 30 minutes twice. Though he wasn't quite able to replicate his scoring or rebounding output from his double-double effort Sunday, Martin still put together solid production in both areas. However, his standout production came on the defensive end of the floor, where he notched a career-high four steals.