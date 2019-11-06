Hornets' Cody Martin: Cleans up on glass in comeback win
Martin missed both his shot attempts from the field but contributed 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 122-120 overtime win over the Pacers.
The rookie's performance came out of nowhere, as he had received exactly 33 minutes in the Hornets' first six games before matching that total entirely as coach James Borrego rode the bench heavily in the comeback win. Considering the Nevada product was regarded mainly as a scorer and creator coming out of college, he probably won't represent an appealing rebounds streamer even if he begins seeing a more consistent role off the bench.
