Martin recorded six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 17 minutes Sunday in a 116-86 loss to the Celtics.

Martin has not played more than 30 minutes in any of his past six games. He averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds across that six-game span. Star forward Gordon Hayward is out for some time due to a foot injury, but Martin will unlikely be affected by his absence.