Martin is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.
After opening the season as a starter, Martin has given way to Josh Green. Martin remains a key bench piece, but he's played less than 20 minutes in two straight games. The illness appears minor, but the Hornets will likely wait until after pregame warmups to determine his availability.
