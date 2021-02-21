Martin (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was available for Saturday's 102-100 win over the Warriors, but he went unused.

After a six-day pause due contact tracing-related concerns, the Hornets returned to action Saturday and returned three players to the lineup in Martin, Gordon Hayward (back) and PJ Washington (COVID-19 health and safety protocols). While the latter two players reclaimed spots in the starting five, Martin found himself on the outside of head coach James Borrego's tight nine-man rotation. Martin hadn't consistently received playing time off the bench prior to being placed in the protocol, and he'll likely only have a tougher time finding minutes once his twin brother, Caleb (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) and Devonte' Graham (kneecap) are available to return from absences of their own.