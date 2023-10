Coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Martin (knee) is back on the court doing individual work, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Clifford said that Martin's ailment is a continuation of the injury he dealt with at the end of last season but also said that the 28-year-old is day-to-day ahead of the start of training camp. It's unclear whether Martin will be ready for the Hornets' preseason opener against Miami on Oct. 10, but he certainly seems to be trending in the right direction.