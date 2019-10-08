Hornets' Cody Martin: Doubtful for Wednesday's exhibition
Martin is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.
Martin was spotted taking part in most aspects of practice nearly a week ago, but it appears he's not quite ready for game action. Assuming he's held out of Wednesday's clash, his next chance to take the court will come Friday against the 76ers.
