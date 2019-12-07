Martin accounted for 30 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's loss to Lakeland.

Although the Swarm weren't able to close, Martin managed to drop a season-best 30 points as well as a well-rounded line. Since he's the closest to earning a regular NBA role, Martin's seen action in just four G-League games this season, averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.7 minutes in those appearances.