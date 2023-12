Martin notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 133-119 loss to Phoenix.

Martin played a season-high 27 minutes in the loss, scoring 13 points including three triples. He has recorded seven steals in his past three games, playing a key role for the Hornets despite his extended layoff. Based on what we have seen over the past week, Martin is someone to consider picking up in slightly deeper formats.