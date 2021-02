Martin is starting Friday's game against the Warriors.

Martin hasn't been very involved for the Hornets early in the 2020-21 campaign, but he'll join the starting lineup for the first time this season with Cody Zeller (hip) and Caleb Martin (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable. He's averaging just 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds over 8.6 minutes per game this year but could see an uptick in usage Friday.