Martin finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 113-92 loss to New York.

This was a terrific all-around performance from Martin as he continues to take on a larger role for the shorthanded Hornets. He's played at least 29 minutes in back-to-back games, averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in that span.