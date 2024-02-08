Martin (knee) logged 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Raptors.

Martin had missed the Hornets' last two games with a right knee contusion, but he stepped back into the starting five Wednesday and came through with one of his best all-around outings of the season. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) facing an uncertain timeline for a return, Martin could have an open window to serve as the Hornets' starting point guard, provided Charlotte doesn't add any other options at the position prior to Thursday's trade deadline. Though Martin should notice an uptick in assist and scoring opportunities while he's running at point guard, he'll see a downtown in his fantasy value when he eventually moves to an off-ball role to accommodate Ball's return.