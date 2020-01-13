Hornets' Cody Martin: Exits rotation
Martin (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Hornets' 100-92 loss to the Suns.
After going scoreless in 15 minutes during Friday's 109-92 loss to the Jazz, Martin was excised from the rotation Sunday in favor of Nicolas Batum. The second-round pick has been a staple off coach James Borrego's bench for much of his rookie season, but Martin seems to have fallen out of favor lately. Sunday marked the fourth time in six games he was out of the rotation.
