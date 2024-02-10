Martin (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Martin continues to deal with a nagging knee injury but is expected to suit up for the second leg of Charlotte's back-to-back Saturday. If he's upgraded to available, Martin should continue to start.
