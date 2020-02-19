Hornets' Cody Martin: Expected to suit up Thursday
Martin (concussion) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Martin missed the final three games before the break due to a concussion, but he should be good to go for Thursday. Across his four most recent performances, he's averaging 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.8 minutes.
