Martin (concussion) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Martin missed the final three games before the break due to a concussion, but he should be good to go for Thursday. Across his four most recent performances, he's averaging 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.8 minutes.