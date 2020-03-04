Hornets' Cody Martin: Full line in starting role
Martin produced 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Spurs.
Martin finished with as many turnovers as assists but otherwise had a superb night while drawing the start in place of Devonte' Graham (ankle). In fact, Martin matched his career high in scoring and also earned 30-plus minutes for the third time in his last eight appearances.
