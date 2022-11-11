Martin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Friday and will miss approximately six weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Martin hasn't played since the Hornets' Oct. 19 season opener due to an injury that was previously classified as a quadriceps issue. With Martin having made little progress in his recovery over the past three-plus weeks, he opted for surgery and is now expected to be sidelined until at least late December. While Martin is sidelined, Dennis Smith (ankle) and James Bouknight could both maintain rotation spots even once the Hornets get LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) back from injuries.