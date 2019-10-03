Hornets' Cody Martin: Goes through practice Thursday
Martin (ankle) was able to participate in most of Thursday's practice.
Martin was limited to start this week with a right ankle sprain, but it looks like it isn't anything too serious. It's too early to say Martin is back to full strength, as it appears he didn't go through all of Thursday's practice, but he seems to be headed in the right direction with the start of preseason right around the corner.
