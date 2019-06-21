Hornets' Cody Martin: Headed to Charlotte

Martin was selected by the Hornets with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

While Martin was not as prolific a scorer as his twin brother Caleb in their senior seasons at Nevada, but he does project as the better all-around player. Martin averaged 12.1 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game while shooting 35.8 percent from behind the arc during his senior season.

