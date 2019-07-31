Hornets' Cody Martin: Inks contract with Hornets
Martin signed a three-year contract with the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Martin was selected by the Hornets with the 36th overall pick in the draft, and now, after putting together some solid performances in summer league, he lands his first NBA contract. Martin projects as a deep bench option in Charlotte this season.
