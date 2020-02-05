Play

Martin is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rockets.

The rookie second-round pick will make the first start of his career with P.J. Washington entering Tuesday's game nursing an ankle injury. Martin has seen heavier run over the last four games, averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories