Martin (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.

Martin has yet to play during the preseason while he manages left knee tendinopathy. Assuming he sits out again Monday, Martin will have just one more opportunity -- Wednesday in Philadelphia -- to get back on the court before the regular season begins Oct. 19 in San Antonio. If Martin gets a clean bill of health ahead of the regular season, he'll likely fill a second-unit role on the wing.