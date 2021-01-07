Martin recorded two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 102-94 win at Atlanta.

Martin didn't make a big impact in the game, but the fact that he was able to take the court was encouraging -- he was coming off a two-game absence. That said, he's yet to score in double digits while regularly playing off the bench and hasn't played more than 21 minutes in any of his previous six appearances, so his upside is quite limited regardless of the format.