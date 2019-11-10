Martin managed nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Martin finished with a career high scoring total and has logged double-digit minutes in three straight games, combining for 70 minutes during this recent stretch. He had seen single-digit minutes in four of his first five appearances while combining for 32 minutes, so Martin has clearly been more involved lately.