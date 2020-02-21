Hornets' Cody Martin: Logs 25 minutes versus Bulls
Martin (concussion) managed four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 win over the Bulls.
Martin returned to the rotation following a three-game absence with a concussion. The week off for the All-Star break provided Martin with enough time to recover, and the rookie wing did a decent job cleaning up the boards in this one. Martin isn't likely to be a consistent factor for fantasy purposes, but he does possess a fairly diverse two-way skillset and may keep earning decent burn.
