Martin recorded seven points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 132-112 loss to the Pelicans.

After missing three straight games with a groin strain, Martin picked up his second straight start on the wing alongside Terry Rozier. The 28-year-old made up for the poor shooting night to some degree with solid numbers in the peripheral categories, but it's unclear if he'll be in store for this sort of opportunity moving forward. Gordon Hayward's return from a calf injury is still further off, but the Hornets could get two rotational wings in Brandon Miller (back) and Bryce McGowens (hip) back for their next game Friday versus the Spurs. The potential return of Miller in particular could result in Martin moving out of the starting five.