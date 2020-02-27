Hornets' Cody Martin: Nears double-double in 25 minutes
Martin totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.
Martin fell just a point and a board shy of a double-double and has logged at least 25 minutes in six of seven contests in February. He had done so only five times prior to this month, and the rookie seems likely to continue earning decent minutes going forward.
