Martin finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Go-Go.

Martin just missed out on his first double-double of the season in Sunday's efficient scoring effort. The rookie guard's seen action in just two G-League games this season and is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals across 33.6 minutes in those two contests. Off all Greensboro's players, Martin's the closest to establishing a consistent role for Charlotte as he's played in 16-of-21 games for the parent club.