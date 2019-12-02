Hornets' Cody Martin: Nice line in loss
Martin finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Go-Go.
Martin just missed out on his first double-double of the season in Sunday's efficient scoring effort. The rookie guard's seen action in just two G-League games this season and is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals across 33.6 minutes in those two contests. Off all Greensboro's players, Martin's the closest to establishing a consistent role for Charlotte as he's played in 16-of-21 games for the parent club.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...