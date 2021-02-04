Martin didn't attempt a field-goal in four minutes during Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia.
Martin has found himself buried on the team's depth chart after starting the season averaging 15.6 minutes over the first five games of the year. The former Nevada standout has only two appearances since Jan. 14.
