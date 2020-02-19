Martin (concussion) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Martin missed three games before the break due to a concussion, but the time off appears to have been enough to remove him from the NBA's concussion protocol. Over his last five healthy games, Martin averaged 26.6 minutes, which he turned into 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal.