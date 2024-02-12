Martin (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Martin was upgraded to probable after being deemed questionable on Charlotte's initial injury report, so his status isn't particularly surprising. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.
