Martin (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Boston.

Martin was a late addition to the injury report with left knee soreness, and after initially being listed as questionable, he was quickly ruled out for the Monday matinee. Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre (hand) also remain sidelined, so Jalen McDaniels figures to remain a focal point for the Hornets. Martin's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Houston.