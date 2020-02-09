Hornets' Cody Martin: Out again Monday
Martin (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Detroit.
Martin suffered the concussion and broken nose Tuesday against the Rockets and will miss his second straight contest. The 24-year-old underwent a procedure to address the nasal fracture Friday, though the concussion remains the larger concern.
