Martin (concussion) will miss Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Considering Martin is still in concussion protocol, he will be forced to wait until after the All-Star break to make his return. Although his next opportunity to play will be on February 20th against the Bulls, the break should hopefully limit his absence to just the three games that he has missed.

