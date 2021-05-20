Martin (ankle) said Thursday that he's at least a week away from resuming on-court work, Rod Boone of SI.com reports.

When he first rolled his left ankle in a May 2 game against the Heat, Martin initially believed he would be ready to return to action before the end of the regular season. The injury proved to be more severe than the second-year guard anticipated, and he never made it back to the court before Charlotte wrapped up its season Tuesday with a 144-117 loss to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. While he's not expected to be back to 100 percent until June, Martin should be in store for a relatively normal offseason.