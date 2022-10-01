Martin will not play in the Hornets' exhibition matchup with the Celtics on Sunday due to a knee injury.
The severity of Martin's knee issue is unknown at this time, but there is no surprise the Hornets would exercise caution here. When healthy, he projects to provide depth on the wing for Charlotte this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Returns to Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Efficient performance off bench•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Receives extended run Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Will play Monday•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Questionable at Milwaukee•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Logs 13 points in second game back•