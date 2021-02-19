site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Cody Martin: Out vs. Warriors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martin (COVID-19 protocols) is out Saturday against the Warriors.
Health and safety protocols will force Martin to miss a third straight game. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Jazz.
